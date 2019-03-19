Resources More Obituaries for Russell Gregg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russell Edward "Coach" Gregg

Obituary Condolences Flowers Russell Edward Gregg "Coach", 91, of Whitehall, Ohio passed away Monday, March 18.

Russ was born January 6, 1928 in Ashville to the late Herbert L. Gregg Sr. and Lula (Pettibone) Gregg. He attended Ohio University on a basketball scholarship before signing a professional baseball contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He later graduated from The Ohio State University.

Russell iss preceded in death by brothers, Dr. Walter H. Gregg (Betty) and Herbert L. Gregg Jr. (Donna Jean).

Survived by loving wife of 68 years, Clara (Roese) Gregg; children, Rex (Cynthia) Gregg, Van (Cathy) Gregg, and Mitzi Gregg Buck (Wayne); grandchildren, Russell (Paige) Gregg, Eric (Heather) Gregg, Diana Gregg Glanzman (Joe), Julie Buck Peters (Jason), Shane (Kristin) Gregg and Shannon Jo Crawford (Nick); great- grandchildren, Jonah, Nate and Caleb Gregg; Cate, Joey and Mikey Glanzman; Duncan, Clara and Daxton Peters; Ross Gregg; Olivia Gregg; and Cooper, Tate and Emersen Jo Crawford.

Russ was an educator, coach and driver instruction teacher for 32 years. During his teaching career, he taught in the Ashville, Teays Valley and Whitehall Yearling school districts.

He is a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, The Ohio Capital Conference Hall of Fame, The Central District Basketball Hall of Fame and Teays Valley High School Hall of Fame.

He was awarded The Whitehall Education Foundation Award of Excellence, Rogers Neighborhood Basketball Legend of the Game and was Founder and first president of the District 10 Basketball Coaches Association.

He was a six-time OCC Coach of the Year, Central District Coach of the Year and Ohio Coach of the Year. He coached Whitehall Boy's 1982-83 basketball team to the AP-UPI State Poll Championship and was a Paul Walker Award Winner.

He founded Russ Gregg Ohio Prephoop, the first basketball scouting service for girls' basketball. Whitehall dedicated its gymnasium in 2006, naming it the Russ Gregg Gymnasium.

Russ was a member of the Whitehall United Methodist Church, where he served on various councils and committees.

The family would like to thank the Bickford of Bexley and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Ave. Ashville, and a Memorial Service following at 3 p.m., with Rev. Kathleen Herington officiating.

On Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Russ Gregg Gymnasium at Whitehall High School, 675 S. Yearling Road, Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: AAHS Legacy Endowment, c/o The Ashville Area Heritage Society, 34 Long St. Ashville, OH 43103 or Whitehall Athletics, Whitehall High School, 675 S. Yearling Road, Whitehall, OH 43213.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries