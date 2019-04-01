|
Ruth E. (Grubb) Rihl, 86, lifelong resident of Circleville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 30, at her home.
Born January 1, 1933 in Circleville to John and Annabell Grubb, she was a graduate of Circleville High School Class of 1951.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Circleville, a former teachers' aide for Circleville City Schools and a part-time receptionist for Dr. Robert Phillips D.D.S. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling and dining out.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl L. "Abe" Rihl; daughters, Lissa (Wayne) Norris of Circleville, Cindy (Randy) Dresbach of Hillsboro, and Carla (John) Stevens of Westerville; grandchildren, Natalie Graham, Megan (Todd) May, Chad (Caitlin Quinn) Dresbach and Stephanie (Doug) Couch; great- grandchildren Andrew Couch and Kyleigh Dresbach.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with Pastor Alan Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Berger Hospice, or Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 2, 2019