Ruth J. Whitaker, age 84, passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born January 11, 1935 to her parents Charles and Louise "Hafer" McCormick in Greenfield Ohio.

Ruth was a graduate of McClain High School. Ruth was a homemaker during her life, running the household for her husband and four children. She was a lifelong member of the Nazarene Church of Circleville, and was also a member of the Pickaway Senior Center. Ruth absolutely loved birds, and enjoyed feeding and watching birds of different colors and types. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Whitaker; her granddaughters, Laney Conrad and Andrea Whitaker, as well as her son-in-law, Roy Conrad.

She is survived by her children, Robin (Dane) Conley, Cheryl Conrad, William Darrin (Virginia) Whitaker and Scott (Kari) Whitaker; her grandchildren, Brandon Conley, Galen Conrad, Angelika (Joe Variot), Alexis and Anna Whitaker and Jocelyn and Eliana Whitaker; her great-grandson, Azric Conrad and her step-grandson, Teran Irvin; and numerous friends.

Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home, located at 151 E. Main St. Circleville, on Wednesday July 3 from 10 to noon. A private graveside service will follow later in the day. Ruth will be buried at Forest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a hospice of one's choice in Ruth's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Ruth's family. Published in Circleville Herald on July 2, 2019