1/1
Ruth King
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth King, 97, of Greenville, was called home to be with her heavenly father on July 1, 2020.
She was born on June 13, 1923 in Milan, Indiana to Holly and Mary (Wells) Walters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. King; and by sons, Donald and James Ballard.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ansberry; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in North Cemetery, Cedarville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved