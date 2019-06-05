Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Ruth Michelle Little Obituary
Ruth Michelle Little, 69, of Ashville, Ohio passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Michelle was born on Sept. 18, 1949 to the late Charles P. and Helen Ruth (Lamb) McCray in Circleville, Ohio.
Michelle worked in Canal Winchester as a bank teller and bookkeeper for two years and then in Circleville for two years and then for Ashville Equitable Federal as the teller/bank manager for 12 years. She then went onto work at Bob Evans as an administrative secretary for 23 years and retired in 2012 to spend time with her girls, grandkids and husband, John, by the pool and baling hay. She always loved a crowd and especially her Fourth of July parties.
In addition to her parents, Michelle is preceded in death by brother, Mike McCray.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John T. Little; daughters, Lori (Jamie) Hall and Kelli Jo (John) Maynard; nine grandkids, Josh (Heidi) Maynard, Matt(Ginny) Gantner, Hunter Maynard, Cole Baldwin, Kassidi Baldwin, Lucas Maynard, Kylee Hall, Maggi-Jo Maynard and Cade Hall; six great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Bob) Bauguess and brother, Jeff (Charlotte) McCray; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7 from 3-6 p.m., with Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio, with Rev. Jason Parker officiating.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 6, 2019
