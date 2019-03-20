Ruth V. Meadows, age 90, passed away March 17.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William "Bill" Meadows; sons, William (Sherri) Meadows Jr. and Kevin Meadows; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at O. R. Woodyard South Chapel 1346 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Interment Sunset Cemetery. T