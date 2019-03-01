Home

S. Lanette Gerchy, 83 of South Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville. She was born on June 9, 1935 to the late James Lenox and Trudie Estelle (Graydon) Wallace in Rutledge, Ala.
Lanette was a case worker for Ross County Social Services for more than 15 years.       
Besides her parents, Lanette is preceded in death by a sister Betty, Palomino.
Lanette is survived by son, Joseph H. Gerchy II of South Bloomfield and daughter, Anne and favorite son-in-law Jeffrey Gessells of South Bloomfield; granddaughters Elizabeth Jo (Michael) Kirk of Ashville and Katharine Michelle Gerchy of Ashville; great-grandchildren Jayne Elizabeth and Frederick Michael Kirk; brothers, Lamar (Julia) Wallace of Kenner, La., Bobby (Faye) Wallace of Hamilton, Ala., Ronny (Norma Jean) Wallace of Luverne, Ala.,L and Billy (Sue) Wallace of Luverne, Ala; brother-in-law Raymond Palomino of Gulfport, Miss.; numerous nieces and nephews. 
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, at noon at Rick Brown Memorial VFW. 3301 Northup Ave. South Bloomfield followed by a pot luck. 
In lieu of flowers, make memorial donations to: VFW Auxiliary.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
