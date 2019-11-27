|
|
Sally Ann Runkle, who swore she would haunt her nieces if they published her age and claimed to be eternally 29, was forever in search of anti-aging products, and most recently was considering a facelift, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville, Ohio.
Sally was born in Pickaway County to Charles Melvin and Jeannette (Strous) Armstong, and is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James R. "Jim-Bob" Armstrong; and her beloved husband, David C. Runkle, Sr.
She graduated from Saltcreek High School and was a member of the Adelphi Methodist Church.
Sally is survived by a stepson, David (Pamela) Runkle, Jr., of Smyrna; Georgie; and nieces, Melissa (Michael) Lutz of Circleville, Ohio, Vanessa Armstrong of Louisville, Kentucky, and Susan (Rod Driggs) Armstrong of Alderson, West Virginia.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brown Memorial who took exemplary care of Sally, who was quite feisty, liked colorful language, and didn't mince words.
Sally found fulfilling companionship at Brown following the loss of her husband and brother, and was fond of the staff and visitors she met along the way.
In lieu of a funeral because Sally did not "want people staring at my dead body," the family will hold a private graveside service at a later time.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 29, 2019