Samuel C. Cornwell, age 76, passed away Thursday, March 14.
He was born December 14, 1942 to the late Charles and Helen (Dean) Cornwell.
Sam proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He loved mowing lawns around town, meeting for coffee with his buddies and working on crossword puzzles.
Along with his parents Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Anna Jane (Steele) Cornwell and his siblings, Patsy Bivens, Inez Jackson (Haddox) and Eddie Cornwell.
He is survived by his children, Angie (Doug) Thatcher and Tracy (Michelle) Cornwell; grandchildren, Heather Thatcher, Charles Thatcher, Austin Cornwell and Samuel G. Cornwell; great-grandchildren, Kerra Fannin and Liliana Cornwell.
Family will welcome friends Monday, March 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home where a funeral service with military honors will begin at 4 p.m. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of Samuel for his family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 16, 2019