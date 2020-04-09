|
|
Sandra Beckman, age 72, passed away on April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on March 24, 1948 in Octa, Ohio to her parents Loy and Ruth "Bock" Sanderson.
She was a graduate of Teays Valley High School. She married her husband June 14,1969. Sandra owned and operated several antique stores, such as "Currier & Chives," "The Mad Hatter" and most recently, "Two Old Broads and A Geezer." She enjoyed meeting others who shared her love of antiques. Sandra was a loving and giving person who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Robert C. Beckman, and her parents.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Morgan (Linda) Beckman and Mallory (Joe) Beckman; her grandchildren, Xander, Harry, Bryce and Bridget; her sister, Linda (Darrell) Hodson; her sister-in-law, Judy Beckman; many cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In order to adhere to public safety guidelines, a private graveside will be observed.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to in Sandra's memory.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2020