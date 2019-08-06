|
Sandra K. Jordan, 72, of Circleville, passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1947 in Portsmouth to Harry and Nancy (Keibler) Larcher.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene "Pete" Jordan and brothers, John and Stephen Larcher.
She was a member of Hedges Chapel Church and in the 1980s, Sandi and her husband, Pete, were house parents for Pickaway County Boys Home and relief parents for Pickaway County Girls Home.
Sandi is survived by her sister Mimi (Sylvester) Campbell; niece, Ashley (Alex) Procter; nephews, Jamie (Jamie) Campbell, Jason Campbell, Jearmie Larcher; great-niece, Aria; and great-nephews, Kohen and Collin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 7, 2019