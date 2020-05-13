Sandra L. Miller
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee Miller, 74, of Union Furnace, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1945, in Lancaster, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul H. and Patricia Ruth Rose Nelson. Sandra was the widow of the late William Earl Miller.
Sandra was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived b her sons, Scott L. Miller of Union Furnace, Harold (Mary) Miller of Logan, and Russell L. (Heather Mitchell) Miller of Murray City; daughters, Julie (Scott) Simonton of Nelsonville, and Amy J. (Brendan) Smitke of Carroll; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne L. (Patty) Nelson of New Straitsville, and Travis Nelson of New Lexington; sisters, Linda (Gerald) Ruff of New Straitsville, Ruth (Terry) McGrath of Logan, Rebecca (Dennis) Herrod of McConnelsville and Jessie (Jon) Kullman of Malta; and aunt, Mickey (Dean) Wittekind of Logan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul William Miller; brother, Tim A. Nelson; and sister, Elizabeth S. Brady.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Fuenral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
Sincere sympathies to the entire Miller family on the loss of Ms Sandy. She was such a great neighbor.
Amy Swart
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Scott and family
So very sorry to hear of your dear mothers passing.
Will keep you close in prayer.
Harvey and Debbie Miller
Friend
May 13, 2020
Ruthie, I know how much she meant to you. A loss of a sibling is so hard. My heart is with you. Love, you!
Laura and Randy Hopstetter
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved