Sandra Lee Miller, 74, of Union Furnace, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1945, in Lancaster, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul H. and Patricia Ruth Rose Nelson. Sandra was the widow of the late William Earl Miller.
Sandra was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived b her sons, Scott L. Miller of Union Furnace, Harold (Mary) Miller of Logan, and Russell L. (Heather Mitchell) Miller of Murray City; daughters, Julie (Scott) Simonton of Nelsonville, and Amy J. (Brendan) Smitke of Carroll; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne L. (Patty) Nelson of New Straitsville, and Travis Nelson of New Lexington; sisters, Linda (Gerald) Ruff of New Straitsville, Ruth (Terry) McGrath of Logan, Rebecca (Dennis) Herrod of McConnelsville and Jessie (Jon) Kullman of Malta; and aunt, Mickey (Dean) Wittekind of Logan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul William Miller; brother, Tim A. Nelson; and sister, Elizabeth S. Brady.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Fuenral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 13 to May 16, 2020.