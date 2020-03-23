Home

Sandra M. Davis

Sandra M. Davis Obituary
Sandra Mae Davis, 61, of Circleville, passed away on March 22, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1959 in Columbus to Alva and Gladys (Brady) Layton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Marylin Ward, Jeffrey Layton; and by brother-in-law, Todd Wilcox.
Sandra is survived by her children, Joseph (Jennifer) Souders and Jessie (Mark) Davis; grandchildren, Austin, Kayana, Keeley, Lilly, Willow, Brenlee Mae; siblings, Mike Layton, Brenda Wilcox and Connie; and by several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
