Sara C. Maroscher
Sara Catherine Maroscher, age 46, of Lewis Center, passed away May 14, 2020.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
