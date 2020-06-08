Scott M. Price Rittinger
Scott Michael Price Rittinger, 44, of Circleville, passed away on June 5, 2020.
He was born on June 30, 1975 in Circleville to Danny and Colleen (Adams) Rittinger.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Scott is survived by his father, Danny Rittinger; siblings, Fred and Blaine Price; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville from 4-7 p.m.
Cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
