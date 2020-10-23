1/
Sharon K. Ryan
Sharon K. Ryan, 82, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 22, 2020.
She was born on July 21, 1938 in Grinnell, Iowa to Willis and Gwendolyn Manatt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister Harriett McGregor.
She retired from Circleville City Schools where she was a librarian and was a member of Circleville Presbyterian Church.
Sharon is survived by her brother Bill (Cynthia) Ryan and by 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Brooklyn, Iowa. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

