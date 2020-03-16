Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Bissell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn E. Bissell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn E. Bissell Obituary
Shawn E. Bissell, 48, of Ashville, Ohio passed away in a fire on Sat. March 7, 2020.
Shawn was born on June 10, 1971 to Elber "Gene" E. Bissell and Judy Lou (Foster) Bissell Wolfe in Columbus, Ohio.
Shawn was a self-employed musician loving guitars and playing music.
Shawn is survived by father, Gene E. (Brenda) Bissell; mother, Judy (Jim) Wolfe; daughter, Felicia Bissell; siblings, Brian (Shelly) Bissell, Joella (Michael) Justice, Jesse Bissell (Amanda Rundels), Casey Bissell (Jessica Peele), Shannon (Ernest) Peachey and Crystal (Derrick) Martindale; best friend, Ed Rodgers; Felicia's mom, Candice Bissell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 with a memorial service following at 5 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -