Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn K. Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn K. Crawford Obituary
Shawn Kirk Crawford, 56, of Circleville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
Born June 15, 1963 in New Haven, Connecticut, he was the son of Roy B. Crawford and Maggie (McIntire) Crawford.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Shawn had worked as a plant engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie (Cregg) Crawford; daughter, Lauren (Matthew) Myers, of Circleville; son, Dustin (Allison) Crawford, of Millersburg; and three grandchildren, Tatum, William and Kortney.
Also survived by brothers, Steve (Jo) Crawford and Corey Crawford, and sister, Sue (Mark) Witter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road Circleville, Ohio 43113 on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 4 p.m.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to ww.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -