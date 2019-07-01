|
Shelby Jean Gumm, 82, of Circleville, passed away on June 30, 2019.
She was born on November 27, 1936 in Louisa, Kentucky to Okie and Esther Skaggs.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Virginia Larie.
Shelby is survived by her husband, Darwin Ralph Gumm; daughter, Cathy Bower; grandchildren, Shawn (Tasha) Clifton and Kevin (Jeanie) Clifton; great-grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Austin, Tesla, Kianna, Kaylee, Shianne and Cayden; sisters, Polly Lochbaum and Betty Logsdon; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Jeff Blakeman officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 2, 2019