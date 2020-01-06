|
|
Sheldon Winner, 86, of Circleville passed away on Jan. 3, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1933 in Springfield to Sheldon C. and Ruby L. (Dunkle) Winner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark L. Winner, and a sister, Marilyn Knece.
Sheldon a Navy Veteran is survived by his wife, Alberta (Carpenter) Winner; children, Brenda S. Hicks, Machelle L. List, Tracy R. Winner; four grandchildren, T.D. (Robyn) Hicks, Mindy (Jason) Picklesimer, Nicole (Jordy) Wagner, Joshua (Megan Withers) List; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Young; and by several cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020