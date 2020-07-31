1/1
Shelly M. Payne
Shelly M. Payne, 30, of Circleville, passed away on July 27, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1989 in Columbus, to Harold and Kimberly (Greeno) Payne Jr.
She was a loving mother to Josie Marie Dye; loving daughter to Kimberly Lynn (Greeno) Payne and Harold F. Payne Jr.; loving sister to Jason Lee Payne, Brittany Rivera, Lloyd R. Payne and Olivia C. Payne; loving aunt to Bay L. Showalter, Lloyd R. Showalter Jr., Aria N. Payne, Amara M. Payne; and was survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
