Sherri Evans Obituary
Sherri Evans, 50, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 at Grant Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1969 in Circleville to Larry and Sharon (Twaddle) Whaley.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Goldie Hettinger and Virginia and Carl Whaley; aunts, Pat and Joey; former father-in-law, Paul Evans; and former husband, who was love of her life, Rodney Evans.
Sherri is survived by her mother; children, Nathan (Melanie) Evans and Jordan (Sierra) Evans; grandchildren, Parker and Zoe, who were the joy of her life who she loved so much; brother, Michael (Mandy) Whaley; nephews, Jacob and Kyle Whaley; former mother-in-law, Karen Evans; and many friends.
She was such a caring person always trying to help others. She was an angel in the flesh.
It was her wishes that a cremation will be taking place.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
