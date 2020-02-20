|
|
Sherry Dietzel Short, age 63, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 1:17 a.m. in her home in Laurelville, Ohio.
She was born on April 23rd, 1956 in Logan, Ohio to the late William Wallace Dietzel and still living Mary (Payne) Dietzel Graham.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Dietzel.
On June 23, 1973, she married Jim Short. She was a graduate of Logan Elm High School in 1974 and attended the Laurelville Church of God.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Short; daughters, April (Philip) Short Riffle and Carey (Josh) Short McFarland; brother, Randy Dietzel; sisters, Joy Sherrick, Hope Graham and Mona Barney; and grandchildren, Justus, Jaidee, Dilon, Landen, Bryton and Adasyn; and great-granddaughter, Emril.
Sherry was a loving wife, mother and mamaw.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Laurelville Church of God with burial to follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 21, 2020