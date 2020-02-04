Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Nazarene Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Heritage Nazarene Church
1959 - 2020
Sherry Taylor Obituary
Sherry Taylor, 60, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
She was born on May 18, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Betty (Koester) Maniere.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Taylor.
Sherry is survived by her mother, Betty Maniere; children, Roman, Sarah and Jeremiah Taylor; and by brother, Bob Maniere; and sisters, Marie Gilbert and Betty Antich.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church with burial to follow in Grove City Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to New Hope Athletic Department.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Remember
