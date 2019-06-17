Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Sherwood C. Stepp

Sherwood C. Stepp Obituary
Sherwood C. Stepp, 65, of Williamsport passed away on June 12, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1953 in Williamson, West Virginia to Johnny W. and Maxine S. (Chambers) Stepp.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sibling, Quinella Jones.
Sherwood is survived by his wife, Karen Stepp; children, Sherwood C. Stepp Jr., Christina K. Eckert, Alicia J. Higgins, and Melissa S. Stepp; grandson, Cameron J. Stepp; and brother, John J. Stepp.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Obetz Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 18, 2019
