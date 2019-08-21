Home

Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Shirley Ann Moats

Shirley Ann Moats Obituary
Shirley Ann Moats, 73, of Washington C.H., OH died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.
Shirley was born September 24, 1945, in Columbus, OH to Jay and Martha Ellen Brown Jobe.
She worked in the office and in human resources at Armco for 30 years and was a secretary at Fayette County Memorial Hospital from 2005 to 2013.
Shirley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she formerly was an elder and trustee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, James Moats.
She is survived by her husband, Jack G. Moats whom she married Oct. 25, 1969; a son and daughter-in-law, Jack G. and Brooke Moats; three grandchildren, Drew, Mia and Allie Moats, all of Washington C.H. and a brother-in-law, Robert L. Moats of Frankfort.
The funeral will be Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington C.H. with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St., Washington C.H., OH 43160.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
