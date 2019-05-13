Shirley Payne, 74, of Circleville, passed away May 10, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1944 in Madison County to Ray and Catherine (Lee) Harris.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Amos L. Payne; son, John Loydd Harris; brothers, Kenneth and Dick Harris; and sisters, Phyllis (Art) Pickett and Marvetta (Ray) Donaldson.

Shirley is survived by sons, Joseph Ferguson and Amos Payne II; grandchildren, Kasey Rice Haddox, Brandon Scott, Chloei and Caulin Bowens, Ashley and Jessica Harris, Jonna Sturgill, Tyler and Zachory Payne, Jerod Montgomery and special grandson, John Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy (Terry) Downs, Sandra (Donald) Davis and Doris (Roy) Johnson; brothers, Grant Leroy Harris and Robert Harris; very good sister-in-law and great friend Glenna "Boots" Brown; several nieces and nephews; and by several good bingo friends, Connie, Vickie, Patsey, Martha McCain, Debbie Russell and Carol Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Wayne Gray officiating.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 14, 2019