Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Shirley Tatman

Shirley Tatman Obituary
Shirley Tatman, 86, of Circleville passed away on Nov. 13, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1933 in Columbus to Russell and Zona (Ayers) Hixon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Tatman, Sr. and by siblings, Doris Jean Thompson and Gerald Richard Hixon.
Shirley is survived by her children, Thomas (Vivian) Tatman and Tamara (John) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Angel, Thomas III, Crystal, Andrea, Ashley and Tiffany; 21 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; and by brother, James Russell Hixon.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
