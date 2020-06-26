Stella Ann Maxie, 81, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee (formerly Ashville, OH), passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1938 to the late Mae and Joe Payton in South Shore, Kentucky.

Stella loved being a homemaker and previously worked at Federal Glass, worked for travel agencies in Circleville and Oak Ridge and was a realtor for Linda Brown Realty.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Earl Maxie in 2016.

Stella is survived by her son, Joseph Maxie (Debbie), of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; grandchildren, Beth Raisor (Kris), Natalie Jenkins-Rice (Jason); and four great-grandchildren, Abram and Reese Raisor, Isaac and Everly Jenkins-Rice, all of Lenoir City, Tennessee. Brother, Don Payton (Diane), of South Shore, Kentucky; and sister, Phyllis Hamblin, of Circleville, Ohio; nieces and nephew, Cindi Rogers (Mike), Jill Whalen (Anthony) and Jeff Payton (Nete). Great-nieces, Shelby, Tara, Kristin; and nephews, Sam and Seth.







