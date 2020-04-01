Home

Steven Michael Graham, 68, of Tarlton, passed away on April 1, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1951 in Circleville to Pearl and Faye Graham (Elsa (Cotton).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandchild, Carter Lee Stump; siblings, Daniel Graham, John Smith, Teresa and Tracy Rowlins.
Steven is survived by his wife, Jane (Casto) Graham; children, Charity (David) Stump, Candy (Brian) Fox; grandchildren, Anthony, Cody, Kyle, Cassie and Kendra; great-grandchild, Morgan; and two great-grandchildren on the way; and by siblings, Janie (Orville) Berry, Iona Glenn, Cindy (Bob) Love, Becky (John) Rowlins and Rocky Smith.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
