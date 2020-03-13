Home

Sue Gaona

Sue Gaona Obituary
Sue was born and raised in Circleville, Ohio, an only child to Carl and Doris Braskett.
She attended Scioto Elementary and Teays Valley High. Always looked forward to holidays to gather with friends and family and tried to return to Ohio whenever possible.
Sue had a vibrant soul and spoke often about Ohio.
She passed away Feb. 7, 2020 due to respiratory complications.
She is loved and will be missed by all. God bless her soul.
7/16/1953-2/7/2020
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
