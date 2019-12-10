Home

Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Susan A. Frazier

Susan A. Frazier Obituary
Susan Ann Frazier, 61, of Circleville, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born on July 15, 1958, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Ray and Hazel Claudine (Russell) Frazier.
Susan is survived by her children, Dawn Sutherland, of Clayton, North Carolina, and Kyle Neff, of Cincinnati; loving partner, Harry Brown, of Circleville; brothers, Terry L. Frazier, of Kingston, and Randy Frazier, of Circleville; grandchildren, Izahya, Maddox, Destiny, Sebastian, and Emery; great-grandchildren, Dawson and Karter; several special nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Megan Neff and brother, Christopher Frazier.
Susan was a graduate of Circleville High School.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Chris Hildenbrand officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
Condolences can be made on Susan's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
