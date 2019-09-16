Home

Susan C. Pearce Obituary
Susan Cathleen "Cathy" Pearce, 68, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center.
Cathy worked many years for General Electric in the Circleville Plant. Cathy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She lived for her family and adored her children and grandchildren.
Cathy is survived by her children, Matt (Susan) Frazier and Alicia (Josh) Saville; grandchildren, Autumn, Jenny, Andrew, Katie, Chenoa, Gabe, and Chayton; mother, Alice Steel; and sister, Pat (Lonnie) Hartley.
A memorial service celebrating Cathy's life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
