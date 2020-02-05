Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Seaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. Seaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan K. Seaton Obituary
Susan Kay Seaton, 68, of Circleville, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Care surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dusty Seaton; and daughter, Crystal Speakman.
She is survived by son, Christopher (Shelly) Lambert; granddaughters, Tamara (Michael) Lambert, Tia Lambert and Amber (Damion) Pine; two beautiful great-grandchildren, Serena and Dillilah; half-brother, Malachi (Anna) Willis; special cousin, Dorothy (Jimmy) Lowery; uncles, Richard (Ruth) Speakman, Jim (Donna) Speakman; and many special friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Wellman Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Logan Elm Health Care and Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -