Sylvia J. Stover
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Jean Stover, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Sylvia was born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Mason County, West Virginia to the late Clarence Roy and Charlotte G. (Johnson) Stover.
Jean was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison High School and retired from Omega Oil Company after many years. She loved her family, friends and her pet dogs. She enjoyed her cars and was a passionate Ohio State Buckeye's fan.
Preceded in death by parents; brother-in-law, Richard Bumgarner; as well as a host of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survived by her partner in life for over 50 years, Betty Downing; daughters, Colleen Downing and Camille (Michael) Toynton; step-grandchildren, Sean, David and Ben; sister, Wilda (Stover) Bumgarner; niece, Sherrie Bumgarner (Phil) Peloquin; nephews, Rick, Biff and Rod Bumgarner; great-nieces, Brienne Peloquin Vanover, Schuyler Bumgarner, Miranda Bumgarner (David) Blake; great-nephews, Brandon Peloquin and B.J. (Keesha) Bumgarner; great-great-nephews, Blake Vanover, Braxton Bell and Gunner Bumgarner; also survived by numerous cousins whom were loved and cherished .
Due to our current restrictions with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Forest Cemetery in Circleville on Friday, May 15, 2020 with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church 6046 St. Paul Road Ashville 43103.
Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, of Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
Forest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved