Sylvia Jean Stover, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Sylvia was born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Mason County, West Virginia to the late Clarence Roy and Charlotte G. (Johnson) Stover.
Jean was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison High School and retired from Omega Oil Company after many years. She loved her family, friends and her pet dogs. She enjoyed her cars and was a passionate Ohio State Buckeye's fan.
Preceded in death by parents; brother-in-law, Richard Bumgarner; as well as a host of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survived by her partner in life for over 50 years, Betty Downing; daughters, Colleen Downing and Camille (Michael) Toynton; step-grandchildren, Sean, David and Ben; sister, Wilda (Stover) Bumgarner; niece, Sherrie Bumgarner (Phil) Peloquin; nephews, Rick, Biff and Rod Bumgarner; great-nieces, Brienne Peloquin Vanover, Schuyler Bumgarner, Miranda Bumgarner (David) Blake; great-nephews, Brandon Peloquin and B.J. (Keesha) Bumgarner; great-great-nephews, Blake Vanover, Braxton Bell and Gunner Bumgarner; also survived by numerous cousins whom were loved and cherished .
Due to our current restrictions with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Forest Cemetery in Circleville on Friday, May 15, 2020 with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church 6046 St. Paul Road Ashville 43103.
Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, of Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Sylvia was born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Mason County, West Virginia to the late Clarence Roy and Charlotte G. (Johnson) Stover.
Jean was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison High School and retired from Omega Oil Company after many years. She loved her family, friends and her pet dogs. She enjoyed her cars and was a passionate Ohio State Buckeye's fan.
Preceded in death by parents; brother-in-law, Richard Bumgarner; as well as a host of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survived by her partner in life for over 50 years, Betty Downing; daughters, Colleen Downing and Camille (Michael) Toynton; step-grandchildren, Sean, David and Ben; sister, Wilda (Stover) Bumgarner; niece, Sherrie Bumgarner (Phil) Peloquin; nephews, Rick, Biff and Rod Bumgarner; great-nieces, Brienne Peloquin Vanover, Schuyler Bumgarner, Miranda Bumgarner (David) Blake; great-nephews, Brandon Peloquin and B.J. (Keesha) Bumgarner; great-great-nephews, Blake Vanover, Braxton Bell and Gunner Bumgarner; also survived by numerous cousins whom were loved and cherished .
Due to our current restrictions with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Forest Cemetery in Circleville on Friday, May 15, 2020 with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church 6046 St. Paul Road Ashville 43103.
Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, of Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 13 to May 16, 2020.