Tayler Fowler, 20, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born in Circleville to David and Danielle (Bostic) Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her mothe,r Danielle Rader; grandparents, Doyle Manbevers and Dan Bostic; and by great-grandparents, Jim and Betty Sawyer.
Tayler is survived by her son, Tegan Giffin; her father, David (Cindy) Fowler; grandparents, Joy Manbevers, Ron Hamilton, Carol (Buddy) Warner, Linda Bostic; great-grandmother, Pat Green; sisters, Ashtian and Hannah Fowler; brothers, Richie and Nick Rader, Mathew and Hunter Fowler and Ryan Wurtzel; special aunt ,Debbie Sawyer; uncle, Jonathan Fowler; nephew, Bentley Fowler; niece, Briellah Buckne; nephews, Madden and Kohen Rader; special friend and father of Tegan, Will Giffin; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 3-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 30, 2019