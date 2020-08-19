Teddy Wayne Dollison was born on Sept. 30, 1940 to Roy and Elizabeth Dollison, and entered into Heaven on Aug. 17, at 11:40 p.m. with his wife by his side.
He was a member of Heber Lodge 501 in Williamsport and retired from Elford Construction in 1998 after 33 years.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Scott Dollison; his parents, Roy and Elizabeth Dollison.
He is survived by his wife, Cookie, who he married on July 18, 1998; children, Rhonda (Ty) Graham; son, Brian (April) Dollison; stepdaughters, Susie (Tony) Worthington and Carla (Junior) Moore; five grandchildren, Josh Hedges, Shania Graham, Heath Graham, Connor Dollison and Alyssa Dollison; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Gracie Graham; and a neighbor and close friend, Robert Davis, who was like a son to him.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Thursday with a Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
