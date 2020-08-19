1/
Teddy W. Dollison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teddy Wayne Dollison was born on Sept. 30, 1940 to Roy and Elizabeth Dollison, and entered into Heaven on Aug. 17, at 11:40 p.m. with his wife by his side.
He was a member of Heber Lodge 501 in Williamsport and retired from Elford Construction in 1998 after 33 years.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Scott Dollison; his parents, Roy and Elizabeth Dollison.
He is survived by his wife, Cookie, who he married on July 18, 1998; children, Rhonda (Ty) Graham; son, Brian (April) Dollison; stepdaughters, Susie (Tony) Worthington and Carla (Junior) Moore; five grandchildren, Josh Hedges, Shania Graham, Heath Graham, Connor Dollison and Alyssa Dollison; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Gracie Graham; and a neighbor and close friend, Robert Davis, who was like a son to him.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Thursday with a Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved