Teresa L. McKown

Teresa L. McKown Obituary
Teresa Lynn McKown, age 61, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
Teresa was born Feb. 25, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Charles W. and Patricia A. Patterson McGinley.
She was a graduate of Grove City High School, Class of 1976. Teresa was a devoted stay-at-home mother of three children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening and time on the beach.
Teresa is survived by husband, Greg McKown; daughters, Emily and Ashley McKown; son, Sean McKown; and a brother, Michael McGinley.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept.. 12, 2019 at the South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 2nd Street, South Bloomfield 43103. Pastor Floyd Hubbell will officiate.
A gathering for friends and family will follow at the church social hall.
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
