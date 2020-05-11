Terry E. Love
Terry E. Love, 56, died unexpectedly at 4:08 a.m., May 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 13, 1964 in Chillicothe to the late Robert E. and Trudy (Marlow) Love.
On July 26, 1986, he married the former Teresa G. Terry who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Danelle Love, of Dayton; son, Truman Love and aka "daughter-in-law," Alli Jones, both of Chillicothe; "Mom Love," aka Linda L. Love; his sister, Trich Love; and brother, Stacy Miller.
He was predeceased by his parents; niece, Sabrina Fraley and father-in-law, Roger A. Fortner.
Terry retired as a Captain from Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2016. He was a prior beloved football Coach at Zane Trace High School. He was also a long-time member of Lester's Gym.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, for the benefit of his children, may be made to Haller Funeral Home; or through his guestbook which is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com



Published in Circleville Herald from May 11 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
So sorry to The Love family, God Bless You Terry, we all Love You and will miss you , Rest with Jesus my Brother :) Matt Bonner
May 10, 2020
May God give you peace and comfort in your time of sorrow. Pastor Ron Cottrill
Ronald Cottrill
May 10, 2020
Rest In Peace old buddy.
Curtis Detillion
