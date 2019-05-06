Home

Terry Eugene Holzschuh

Terry Eugene Holzschuh Obituary
Terry Eugene Holzschuh, 60, passed away unexpectedly May 4, 2019. Born October 23, 1958, he was the son of Larry and Donna (Burchman) Holzschuh.
Terry is preceded in death by his father, Larry; in-laws, Dan and Theta DeLong; brother and sister-in-law Dan Jr. and Rosemary DeLong; infant grandson, Jacob Gooley; and niece, Heather Holzschuh.
Terry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy (DeLong) Holzschuh, mother Donna; children, Adam and Amber Gooley, Andrea Conboy, Asa and Heather Holzschuh, Andrew Holzschuh; brother, Larry (Shelley) Holzschuh; sister, Heidi (Pat) Hilbert; in-laws, Sharon and Steve Neff, Mike and Judy DeLong, Chris and Dan Patrick;and a host of relatives and friends. Terry also is survived by the joys of his life, grandchildren, Breonna and Drey Conboy, Blake and Emily Holzschuh, Kali Jane and Blaine Holzschuh, Hannah and Miles Gooley and great-grandson Ryker Brewer;and last but not least his fur kids, SamSam, Chloe and Belle.
Anyone who knew Terry knew he enjoyed life his way and was quite the joker using his own language. He worked as an independent truck driver, livestock buyer, auctioneer and owner of Saltcreek Rabbitry which he started for his grandchildren and area 4-Hers. He also drove for Bussert Livestock and Double G Trucking.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville. Cremation has been observed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 7, 2019
