Terry Maynard Williams, 60, of Mt. Sterling, went to be with the Lord Sept. 3, 2020 in Riverside Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1960 in Circleville, the son of Donald and Laura (Reeser) Williams.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and Westfall star football player.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Jerry Lee Williams.
He is survived by his father; step-children, Andrea and Rodney Crago and Steve Clay; siblings, Nellie Jo (Jack) Cradlebaugh, Donald Lee (Sherrie) Williams, Laura Kay (Bo) DePuy and Robin Lynn Williams; special friend, Peggy Bigam; special companion, Rosco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Darbyville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
.