Terry R. Draise Obituary
Terry Russell Draise, 57, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital East after a brief illness.
He was born on March 9, 1962 in Circleville, the son of the late Marvene (Saddie) Draise.
Terry is survived by his loving companion of many years, Deanna Blanton, of Kingston; siblings, Howard (Carla) Draise, Gerald (Sandi) Newland, Steve Draise, and Jeff Draise; several special nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Sue Justice.
Terry graduated from Westfall High School Class of 1980.
A private burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences can be made on Terry's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
