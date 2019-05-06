Terry S. Copley, 52 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was born on April 29, 1967 to the late Dude and Evelyn Pearleen (Carter) Copley in Columbus, OH. He was a 1985 graduate of South High School and worked for over 23 years for the Franklin County Engineers. He enjoyed assisting Veterans with Honor Flights and loved planting trees, especially apple trees for the deer.

Besides his parents, Terry also is preceded in death by a brother, Tim Copley and father-in-law Paul Gochenour.

Terry is survived by wife of almost 25 years, Jackie A. (Gochenour) Copley; daughter, Alison Copley; brothers, Michael (Tracie) Copley of Pataskala and Clyde (LaDonna) Carter of Columbus; mother-in-law, Norma J. Gochenour; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Craig) Fleming and Peggy (Michael) Gibson, each of Orient; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and co-workers.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 and a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Perry Fausnaugh officiating. Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery in Commercial Point.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Pickaway County Community Foundation (include a note-in memory of Terry Copley for Friends of Pickaway County Parks & Trails Fund) 770 No. Court St. Circleville, OH 43113.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary