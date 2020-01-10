|
|
Thelma Elkins, 86, of Laurelville, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1933 in Vinton County to Clinton and Elva (Thompson) Riddle.
Thelma was a retired cook from Logan Elm Schools. She enjoyed spending time with family and enjoyed rides in the car.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Elkins; children, Vicky, Billie, Millie, Ricky and Jerry; great-great-granddaughter, River Mae VanCuren; son-in-law, David VanCuren; and by siblings, Harry, Owen, Dale, Billie, Donnie, Bobby, Dollie Marie and Ronnie.
Thelma is survived by her children, June VanCuren, Diane (Brent) Ebert and Ronny Elkins; grandchildren, David "Davy" VanCuren, Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Tiffany (Eric) Platt, Travis (Jill) Ebert and Sarah and Jessica Elkins; great-grandchildren, Cord, Hayden, Calla, Braxton, Addison, Carson, Wesley, Easton, Troy and Christian; siblings, Ivan (Nancy) Riddle and Donna Belle Killman; and by several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Doyle Riddle.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 11, 2020