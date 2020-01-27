|
Thelma Johnson, 91, of Amanda, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020.
Thelma was born on Aug. 9, 1928 in Ross County, to Oscar and Ocie (Clary) Morrison.
She attended Laurelville Church of God who are her church family.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, Roy Newman, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Johnson; brothers, Albert Morrison, Leonard, John and Artie Newman and Cloyd Morrison; and sisters, Juanita Dobbins and Frances Carroll.
Thelma is survived by her children, Tonya (George) Poling of Laurelville, Samuel (Victoria) Johnson, Tammie (Bryan) Lindsey, both of Amanda; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Jesse, Dale, Charles Newman, Marlene Mathes and Vada Miller; extended family, Dave and Robin Saum and Curt Wetherell.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Laurelville Church of God with burial to follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Friday at the church from 12-2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Laurelville Women of the Church of God.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 28, 2020