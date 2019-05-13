Home

Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Thomas A. Eitel Obituary
Thomas A. Eitel, age 64, of Pickaway County, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was born July 25, 1954 in Pickaway County, the son of the late Paul and Patricia (Knecht) Eitel.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen; a niece, Falena Harrison; a nephew, Joshua Chaffin; two loving aunts; several cousins; and many many friends. He was a wonderful husband, uncle, cousin and friend.
Tom was a dedicated Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding whenever the opportunity presented itself.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family.
Those wishing to sign Tom's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhom.com
Published in Circleville Herald on May 14, 2019
