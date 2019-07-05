Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hettinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Hettinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Hettinger Obituary
Thomas F. Hettinger, 70, of South Bloomingville, died July 4, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was born on September 6, 1948 in Adelphi, the son of Willard and Goldie (Willard) Hettinger.
He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Martha (McNichols) Hettinger; and brother, Vernon.
He is survived by loving companion, Brenda Collins; children, Twila (Karl) Likens, Leon and Ralph Hettinger; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Hettinger and Lou Ann Thompson.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville. Burial in Green Summit.
Friends call 4-8 p.m. Monday. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now