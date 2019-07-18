|
Thomas Jenkins, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019. He was born July 8, 1949 to his parents John and Kathaleen "Davis" Jenkins in Circleville, Ohio.
Thomas thoroughly enjoyed his work in the automotive and race car industry for more than 40 years. He was a racer, salesman and inventor in the profession that he loved.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to mourn his passing are his three daughters, Amy (Mike Riley) Jenkins, Emily Jenkins and Megan Jenkins; granddaughter, Avery Jenkins; sisters, Cheryl (Richard) Bircher, Janie (Jerry) Martin and Joni (Bob) Erwin; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Sunday, July 21 from 2-7 p.m.. Tom's funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joe Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 19, 2019