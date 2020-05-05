Thomas M. Wagner Jr., 87, went to be with his Lord May 3, 2020 at The Wyngate Senior Living Community.
He was born March 9, 1933 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Thomas and Clara (Smith) Wagner.
Tom was married to Laquita Preston, of Marshall, Ohio, on Aug. 1,1952. They spent the next 67-plus years raising three sons, playing golf, fishing and serving God together.
Tom served four years in the United States Navy and was retired from the Ohio Air National Guard, serving his country for more than 37 years.
Tom was a long-time member of Circleville First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years.
Tom enjoyed many things throughout his life: fastpitch softball, golf, fishing, especially bass fishing and spending time doing almost anything with his family, church family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Clara Wagner; brother, Richard Wagner, of Hillsboro, Ohio; and sister, Helen Cushman, of Evening Shade, Arkansas.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Laquita (Preston) Wagner; three sons, Tony (Brenda) Wagner, of Circleville, Tim (Lora) Wagner, of Cadiz Kentucky, and Tracy (Dee) Wagner, of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Wagner, Mandy (Gabe) Carpenter, Casey (Becky) Wagner, Jordy (Nicole) Wagner, Hogan (Monica) Wagner, Erica Wagner and Chelsea Wagner; great-grandchildren, Tailor, Tori, Brooke, Mason, Josie, Alyvia, Ada, Elsie and Millie; great-great-grandchildren, Joe and Jenna; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held for the family at Forest Cemetery, Friday at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank Wellman's funeral home for all they have done for our family during this difficult time. We also want to thank The Wyngate Senior Living Community staff and nurses for their loving care of Dad and Mom over the past three years and most especially, the past month.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's honor to the Circleville First Baptist Church building fund.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
