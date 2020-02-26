|
Thomas Taege, 67, of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
He was born on March 14, 1952 to Wayne and Marlene (Hawkins) Taege.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Sue (Dilley) Taege; children, Tracey (Daryl) Rittinger, Robert (Chrissy) Weffler, David (Jennifer) Taege and Debbie Taege; grandchildren, Jennifer Rittinger, Zachary Weffler, Morgan, Tanner and Niela Taege; and by great-grandchildren, Bryan Rittinger, Nash and Case Weffler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 27, 2020